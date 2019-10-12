UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Up By Rs200, Traded At Rs 86,800 Per Tola 12 Oct 2019

12th October 2019

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 86,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 86,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 86,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 86,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Saturday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 189 and was traded at Rs 74,417 against Rs 74,228 the last day.

The price of silver decreased by Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1040 per tola compared to Rs 1050 per tola the previous day while the prices of 10 gram silver declined by 8.37 and was traded at Rs 891.63 against Rs 883.26.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $6 and was traded at $1490 as compared to the last closing at $1484.

