Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 600 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 600 on Friday and was sold at Rs 112,800 against its sale at Rs113,400 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs514 and was traded at Rs 96,708 against its sale at Rs97,222 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,649.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US $ 25 and was soldat US $ 1845 against its sale at $1870, the association added.

