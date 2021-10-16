UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs300 16 Oct 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 08:48 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs300 16 Oct 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs118,000 against its sale at Rs118,300 in the local market on Friday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs118,000 against its sale at Rs118,300 in the local market on Friday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs257 to Rs101,166 from its sale at Rs101, 423 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs92, 735.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1430 and Rs1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 12 and was traded at US$1768 against its sale at US$1880.

