Gold prices decrease by Rs700 15 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs700 and was sold at Rs118,300 against its sale at Rs119, 000 in the local market on Friday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewelers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs600 to Rs101, 423 from its sale at Rs102,023 Whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs93, 972.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1430 and Rs1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 20 and was traded at US$1780 against its sale at US$1800.