UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs700 15 Oct 2021

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs700 15 Oct 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs700 and was sold at Rs118,300 against its sale at Rs119, 000 in the local market on Friday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewelers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs700 and was sold at Rs118,300 against its sale at Rs119, 000 in the local market on Friday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewelers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs600 to Rs101, 423 from its sale at Rs102,023 Whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs93, 972.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1430 and Rs1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 20 and was traded at US$1780 against its sale at US$1800.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

UAF organises rally to mark World Food Day

UAF organises rally to mark World Food Day

3 minutes ago
 DC inspects cleanliness steps for Eid Milad

DC inspects cleanliness steps for Eid Milad

3 minutes ago
 Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

3 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44, ..

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44,821 points 15 Oct 2021

7 minutes ago
 White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination Fro ..

White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning N ..

7 minutes ago
 France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With ..

France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With IAEA - Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.