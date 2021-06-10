UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs 900 To Rs 110,200 Tola

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 110,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 111,100 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs770 and was sold at Rs94,480 against its sale at Rs95,250 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs86,606 against Rs87,313.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $16 and was sold at $1875 against its sale at $1891.

