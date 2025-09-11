Gold Prices Fall By Rs 4,100 To Rs 384,000 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a significant decrease of Rs 4,100, settling at Rs 384,000 on Thursday, compared to the previous rate of Rs 388,100, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped by Rs 3,515, from Rs 332,733 to Rs 329,218, while the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold declined by Rs 3,222, falling from Rs 305,016 to Rs 301,794.
In the international market, gold prices dropped by $36, with the price per ounce decreasing from $3,654 to $3,618.
Silver also followed a downward trajectory. The price of 24 karat silver per tola fell by Rs32, from Rs4,358 to Rs4,326, and the rate of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs28, from Rs3,736 to Rs3,708.
Internationally, the price of silver per ounce decreased by $0.27, falling from $41.25 to $40.98, the association reported.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices fall by Rs 4,100 to Rs 384,000 per tola49 seconds ago
-
Record 98.46pc of PSDP funds utilized in FY202511 minutes ago
-
Urgent transformation of Pakistan’s governance system stressed at PIDE seminar31 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister sets agenda for FY ,2025–26 for export enhancement1 hour ago
-
Commerce Minister sets agenda for FY ,2025–26 for export enhancement2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon, Millat Tractors CEO discuss formulation of Tractor Policy5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 20258 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route17 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market17 hours ago
-
Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid-Year Performance Rev ..17 hours ago
-
FDA modernizes financial affairs to ensure transparency: Asif Ch17 hours ago