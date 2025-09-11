Open Menu

Gold Prices Fall By Rs 4,100 To Rs 384,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Gold prices fall by Rs 4,100 to Rs 384,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a significant decrease of Rs 4,100, settling at Rs 384,000 on Thursday, compared to the previous rate of Rs 388,100, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped by Rs 3,515, from Rs 332,733 to Rs 329,218, while the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold declined by Rs 3,222, falling from Rs 305,016 to Rs 301,794.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $36, with the price per ounce decreasing from $3,654 to $3,618.

Silver also followed a downward trajectory. The price of 24 karat silver per tola fell by Rs32, from Rs4,358 to Rs4,326, and the rate of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs28, from Rs3,736 to Rs3,708.

Internationally, the price of silver per ounce decreased by $0.27, falling from $41.25 to $40.98, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

16 minutes ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

46 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

1 hour ago
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

1 hour ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

2 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business