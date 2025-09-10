FDA modernizes financial affairs to ensure transparency: Asif Ch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Wednesday said that FDA had aligned its financial affairs with modern requirements by introducing an online system for ensuring transparency, efficiency and better service delivery.

During a meeting, he said that FDA system was being gradually improved with developmental features to make it more effective and user-friendly.

Various issues related to the smooth operation of the online system for collections and payments were discussed in the meeting and he directed the FDA staff to ensure complete consistency in departmental reports.

He commended the efforts of finance department officers and their team for successfully introducing and implementing modern reforms.

He said that such initiatives not only modernized the working but also aligned its operations with best practices in governance and public service.

With digital transformation of financial affairs, the FDA was expected to deliver more efficient, transparent and reliable services to the citizens while ensuring better management of its resources and revenues, he added.

Deputy Director Finance Humaira Ashraf said that the newly introduced online system would bring complete transparency in financial matters in addition to speeding up service delivery. She stressed the need of keeping accounts updated and pointed out that online system would help maintain strict discipline in record-keeping.

She further explained that through this digital mechanism, all accounts related to different fees and dues could be instantly cross-checked for ensuring accuracy and eliminating discrepancies.

With this technology-driven approach, the likelihood of irregularities or mismanagement had been completely removed, she added.

Deputy Director Finance Faisal Tariq Butt, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Assistant Director Recovery Mian Akhtar, Finance Assistant Muhammad Bilal and others were also present in the meeting.