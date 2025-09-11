SAPM Haroon, Millat Tractors CEO Discuss Formulation Of Tractor Policy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Millat Tractors to discuss the formulation of a comprehensive Tractor Policy.
During the meeting, they discussed matters related to regulatory duties, exports, and the overall challenges of the tractor industry, said a news release.
Haroon said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a dedicated Tractor Policy will be introduced as the next step following the recently prepared Industrial Policy.
He emphasized that all stakeholders will be taken on board in the policy formulation process to ensure inclusivity and effectiveness.
Highlighting the importance of the tractor industry, SAPM noted that it serves as the backbone for farmers and agriculture in Pakistan. He reaffirmed that the policy will be developed in consultation with stakeholders and aligned with international best practices.
“The sustainable solution to the challenges of the tractor industry lies in a long-term policy framework,” the SAPM underscored. He added that under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving towards a new industrial revolution.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025
Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..
Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office
More Stories From Business
-
SAPM Haroon, Millat Tractors CEO discuss formulation of Tractor Policy1 minute ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 20253 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route12 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market12 hours ago
-
Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid-Year Performance Rev ..12 hours ago
-
FDA modernizes financial affairs to ensure transparency: Asif Ch12 hours ago
-
FBR shares comprehensive transformation plan with business leaders, highlights digitalization effort ..12 hours ago
-
Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy15 hours ago
-
ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five Global Public Health Education CoEs15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summit’16 hours ago
-
CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives16 hours ago