SAPM Haroon, Millat Tractors CEO discuss formulation of Tractor Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Millat Tractors to discuss the formulation of a comprehensive Tractor Policy.

During the meeting, they discussed matters related to regulatory duties, exports, and the overall challenges of the tractor industry, said a news release.

Haroon said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a dedicated Tractor Policy will be introduced as the next step following the recently prepared Industrial Policy.

He emphasized that all stakeholders will be taken on board in the policy formulation process to ensure inclusivity and effectiveness.

Highlighting the importance of the tractor industry, SAPM noted that it serves as the backbone for farmers and agriculture in Pakistan. He reaffirmed that the policy will be developed in consultation with stakeholders and aligned with international best practices.

“The sustainable solution to the challenges of the tractor industry lies in a long-term policy framework,” the SAPM underscored. He added that under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving towards a new industrial revolution.