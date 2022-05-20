UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs350 To Rs 138,700 Per Tola 20 May 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Gold prices up by Rs350 to Rs 138,700 per tola 20 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs350 and was sold at Rs 138,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 138,350 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs350 and was sold at Rs 138,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 138,350 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 118,913 compared to its sale at Rs118,613 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs109,003 against Rs108,728, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 and was traded at $1843 compared to its sale at $1830, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

EU to Unveil Plan for Dealing With 'Geopolitical C ..

EU to Unveil Plan for Dealing With 'Geopolitical Consequences' of Ukraine Confli ..

1 minute ago
 Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder, Businessman War ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder, Businessman Warnig Resign From Rosneft Board

1 minute ago
 Cyberaggression Against Russia Failed, Moscow Read ..

Cyberaggression Against Russia Failed, Moscow Ready for These Attacks - Putin

1 minute ago
 Hazrat Sardar Shah Lakyari's Urs to begin from May ..

Hazrat Sardar Shah Lakyari's Urs to begin from May 30 in Matiari

1 minute ago
 Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms Rome Sent ..

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms Rome Sent Its Peace Plan for Ukraine to ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Needs to Determine Ceasefire Conditions - ..

Ukraine Needs to Determine Ceasefire Conditions - Borrell

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.