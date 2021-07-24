Gold prices went down by Rs 100 to Rs110,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 110,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs110,600, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs 94,736 against its sale at Rs 94,822 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 86,841 from Rs86,920.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market was sold at $1802, it reported.