Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 150,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 128,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 150,000. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 148,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 128,600. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 127,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 20th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 150,000 Rs 137,486
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 128,600 Rs 117,882
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,860 Rs 11,788

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 137,486. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 136,203. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 117,882. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 116,782.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 20th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 20th September 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Karachi Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Lahore Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Islamabad Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Rawalpindi Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Peshawar Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Quetta Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
Sialkot Rs 150,000 Rs 128,600 Rs 137,486 Rs 117,882
