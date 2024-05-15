Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,900 Per Tola To Rs 244,000
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,900 and was sold at Rs 244,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 241,100 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,487 to Rs 209,191 from Rs 206,790 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 191, 758 from Rs 189, 479, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $28 to $2,365 from $2,337.
