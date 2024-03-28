Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,500 To Rs.231,000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs.231,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. .229,500 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,285 to Rs.198,045 from Rs.
196,760 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.181,541 from Rs. 180,363, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively
The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $2,214 from $.2,200, the Association reported.
