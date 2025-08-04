Gold surge by Rs500 to Rs 359,500 per tola

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 on Monday and was sold at Rs359,500 against its sale at Rs359,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 429 to Rs.

308,213 from Rs 307,784 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up to Rs 282,529 from Rs 282,145.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,9530 and Rs 3,389 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $3,368 from $3,363 whereas silver increased by was traded at $37.20 against $37.01, the Association reported.

