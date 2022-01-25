UrduPoint.com

Gold Up By Rs300 To Rs 126,650 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022

Gold up by Rs300 to Rs 126,650 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 126,650 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 126,350 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 108,582 from Rs 108,325 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 99,533 from 99,298, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at US$ 1838, the association reported.

