ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the government could not increase the prices of petroleum products to facilitate a 'few groups,' who wanted to get the rates raised by Rs 9 per liter in the guise of strike.

The minister made it clear that the government would not bow before these groups, saying "only justified demands will be accepted.

" He said a summary had already been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for a reasonable increase in profit margin of petroleum dealers, which would be decided in its next meeting.

Hammad said the government was fully aware of the problems of petrol pumps' owners, but creating problems for the public was inappropriate.

He urged the petrol pumps owners to review their decision and operate their outlets as per routine, realizing the hardships being faced by the masses.