UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Withdraw Fixed Tax Regime On Electricity Bills For One Year: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Govt decides to withdraw fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan announced that the government has decided to withdraw fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan announced that the government has decided to withdraw fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year.

The decision was taken on the directive of the prime minister to fulfill the demand of the traders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Khurram Dastgir Khan Government

Recent Stories

Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

Cop whose son died in cracker blast arrested

22 seconds ago
 US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's CO ..

US provides mobile lab to strengthen Pakistan's COVID-19 testing capacity

23 seconds ago
 DC Larkana directs police to ensure effective secu ..

DC Larkana directs police to ensure effective security during Moharram

26 seconds ago
 FM, Japanese counterpart agree to strengthen bilat ..

FM, Japanese counterpart agree to strengthen bilateral ties

28 seconds ago
 India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris throu ..

India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris through brutal force: Prime Ministe ..

32 minutes ago
 Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.