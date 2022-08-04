Govt decides to withdraw fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan announced that the government has decided to withdraw fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year

The decision was taken on the directive of the prime minister to fulfill the demand of the traders.