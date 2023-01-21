UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Introduce Reforms To Achieve Economic Stability: Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Govt determined to introduce reforms to achieve economic stability: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday said that despite inheriting a weak economic legacy, the government is determined to set the economy in the right direction and introduce reforms in various sectors to achieve economic stability and growth.

Chairing the inaugural meeting of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) here at the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), he highlighted the importance of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission in identifying issues and difficulties in the existing taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business and tax payer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed, Abdul Hameed Memon Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Dr.

Veqar Ahmed, Ghazanfar Bilour, Ardsher Saleem Tariq and Tauqeer Ahmed attended the meeting in person while Rana Munir Hussain President Pakistan Tax Bar Association, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Patel, Abdul Qadir Memon and Ziad Bashir virtually attended the meeting through zoom.

The minister welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country.

The Finance Minister extended his best wishes and support to the Commission and emphasized the members to put their best efforts into fast-track activity of the Commission in introducing tax reforms for the financial and economic stability and enhancement of revenue generation.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola Chairman RRMC expressed his gratitude to the Finance Minister for taking a keen interest in notifying the Commission including all level stakeholders and for detailed ToRs for comprehensive reforms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Ishaq Dar FBR All Government Best

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

45 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

45 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

50 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

56 minutes ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.