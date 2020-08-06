UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt For Expediting Subsidy Process On Agricultural Loans: Omar Hameed

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:23 PM

Govt for expediting subsidy process on agricultural loans: Omar Hameed

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Omer Hameed Khan Thursday called for finalizing the modalities of disbursement of agricultural loans at earliest in order to ensure credit availability to farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Omer Hameed Khan Thursday called for finalizing the modalities of disbursement of agricultural loans at earliest in order to ensure credit availability to farmers.

He chaired a meeting on agriculture loan, which was also attended by President Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Muhammad Shahbaz Jamee.

Omar Hamid Khan also asked for making the loans disbursement mechanism more efficient and transparent that would help in sustainable agriculture development in the country.

He also urged the need for evolving a comprehensive mechanism to transfer all other subsidies in an effective manner to achieve long term agriculture sector growth and development.

He said that agriculture loans would be provided on sustainable land holding in order to encourage mechanization and adoption of innovative technologies to achieve higher per-acre yield.

It may be recalled that prime minister had announced a fiscal package of over Rs1,200 billion in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECC of Cabinet has approved the proposals on May 13 and out of this package an amount of Rs6.861 billion had approved for provision of financial relief in terms of markup subsidy on bank's loans to the most deserving sub segment of farming community.

The subsidy would be provided to farmers with land holding up to 12.5 acres across the country.

Over 70 % of the growers in Pakistan, own land up to 12.5 acres. A mark-up subsidy at the rate of 10% on the loans extended or to be extended during the fiscal year 2020-21 to the farmers of 12.5 acres of land has been approved by the government

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Agriculture Bank May Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited All Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

23 minutes ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

25 minutes ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

28 minutes ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

29 minutes ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

31 minutes ago

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.