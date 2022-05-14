UrduPoint.com

Govt Likely To Increase POL Prices Tomorrow: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2022 | 02:02 PM

Govt likely to increase POL prices tomorrow: Sources

The government is deliberating to withdraw the subsidy on the petroleum products in a gradual manner.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 14th, 2022) The government is deliberating to withdraw the subsidy on the petroleum products in a gradual manner ahead of Pakistan’s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of $6 billion loan programme,

The sources said the government received a summary from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for the POL prices from May 16.

They said the government, at the present, is providing Rs29.60 per litre subsidy on petrol. The fuel subsidy would cost the national kitty Rs45.14 from May 16 if the prices of petrol are not increased, they added.

The sources also said that the price of petrol woukd go up to Rs190 per litre if the government withdraws all the subsidy on it.

Similarly, the government was giving Rs73.04 per litre subsidy on diesel and Rs43.16 on kerosene.

The rates of diesel and kerosene will jump to Rs230 and Rs176 per litre if the subsidy is abolished.

However, if the prices of diesel and kerosene are not increased, the government will have to give subsidies on the products by Rs85.85 and 50.44 per litre respectively from May 16.

Besides this, the government is providing Rs64.70 per litre subsidy on light diesel currently and it will increase to Rs68 from Monday if the prices are maintained.

Light diesel would be sold at Rs186.31 per litre if the government withdraws all the subsidy on it, the sources added.

The sources said that OGRA apprised the Federal government about the growing subsidy on petroleum products.

The Ministry of Finance would make the final decision on the prices of petroleum products after consultation with the prime minister.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price May All From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Two illegal colonies sealed in faisalabad

Two illegal colonies sealed in faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host du ..

China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic

16 minutes ago
 1,200 bags urea seized

1,200 bags urea seized

16 minutes ago
 Mourning: National flag hoists at half-mast on Sou ..

Mourning: National flag hoists at half-mast on South Punjab secretariat

16 minutes ago
 PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community ..

PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community's ground highly shameful: Saa ..

29 minutes ago
 Public Financial Management Act will become law th ..

Public Financial Management Act will become law this year: Jhagra

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.