Govt Provides 50% Fee Concession On All Stalls To Women Entreprenuers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Member National Assembly and Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hasan Wednesday said government provided ease to women entreprenuers with 50 percent fee concession on all stalls charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly and Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hasan Wednesday said government provided ease to women entreprenuers with 50 percent fee concession on all stalls charges.

Talking to APP,she said to enhance overall economic value 7.

5 percent was allocated exclusively for women entrepreneurs in all trade fairs and exhibitions.

Adding that incumbent government's trade development policy was to energize women entrepreneurship in support of developing and realizing Pakistan's export capabilities and potential.

She said an educated, healthy and empowered woman on the decision-making table best personifies the state of peace and progress.

