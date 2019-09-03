UrduPoint.com
Gov't Releases Rs 360 Mln For CPEC ML-1 Railway Project

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:37 PM

The federal government has released Rs 360 million for preliminary design for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML-1) railway project and establishment of dry-port, near Havelian under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-120

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The Federal government has released Rs 360 million for preliminary design for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML-1) railway project and establishment of dry-port, near Havelian under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-120.

The railway project is an important strategic part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the government had allocated Rs 1.8 billion for its preliminary design during the year 2019-20, according to latest data issued by the Planning Ministry.

In total, the railway ministry ha so far received Rs 1.34 billion for various development projects under the PSDP programme, out of total allocation of Rs 13.5 billion.

According to details, an amount of Rs 288 million has been released for reconstruction and rehabilitation of assets damaged during the floods, 2010 for which Rs 1.

4 billion have been allocated.

Similarly, the government has released Rs 114 million for up-gradation of terminal facilities and dry-ports while Rs 100 million have been released for up-gradation and renovation of railway stations.

For rehabilitation and procurement of re-manufactured of 300 traction motors, an amount of Rs 80 million has been released out of total allocation of Rs 400 million, whereas for acquisition of land for railway corridor from sea port Km: 5.25 to Km: 9.00 and railway operational land from 12.00 toKm: 14.00 at Gwadar, an amount of Rs 160 million has been released outof total allocation of Rs 800 million.

