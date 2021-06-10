Govt to announce minimum support price for cotton crop: Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that government would announce support price for cotton crop in order to promote and develop this important crop in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that government would announce support price for cotton crop in order to promote and develop this important crop in the country.

The minister chaired a meeting, which held here to discuss cotton intervention price, said a press release.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Managing Director PASSCO, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, cotton growers and senior officials of the ministry.

The meeting decided to announce minimum support price of cotton in shortest possible time to encourage and promote cotton cultivation for sustainable agriculture development in the country.

The minister said that this was the first time that minimum support price for cotton would be announced, adding that it would ensure proper rate of returns to local farmers.

The minister said that minimum support price for cotton crop must be announced during the time of crop sowing to encourage the farmers to cultivate cotton over more areas.

The minister said that cotton crop, which was among the major cash crop of the country was ignored badly which put negative impact on national economy.