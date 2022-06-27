UrduPoint.com

Govt To Resolve PMA Issues: Miftah Ismail

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Govt to resolve PMA issues: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Monday assured the Pakistan Manufacturers Association (PMA) of resolving their issues and providing maximum support to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Monday assured the Pakistan Manufacturers Association (PMA) of resolving their issues and providing maximum support to them.

The minister was talking to a delegation of the association headed by its chairman, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar, at finance division, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers from FBR and Finance Division.

Issues related to Pharma industry in Pakistan especially Sales Tax on imports of raw materials and refund of Sales Tax were discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan FBR From Industry

Recent Stories

Pleas against governor's ordinance not maintainabl ..

Pleas against governor's ordinance not maintainable, Lahore High Court told

18 seconds ago
 KP CM directs acceleration of LSD containing effor ..

KP CM directs acceleration of LSD containing efforts

21 seconds ago
 Munich echoes with 'Modi not welcome' as he arrive ..

Munich echoes with 'Modi not welcome' as he arrives for G-7 summit

22 seconds ago
 Police arrest four, recover 9.5kg hashish, opium

Police arrest four, recover 9.5kg hashish, opium

24 seconds ago
 NUST-CIPS Inks Agreement with UN Women Pakistan fo ..

NUST-CIPS Inks Agreement with UN Women Pakistan for Gender Equality and Women Em ..

15 minutes ago
 vivo And ZEISS — A Partnership to Redefine and S ..

Vivo And ZEISS — A Partnership to Redefine and Shape the Future of Mobile Imag ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.