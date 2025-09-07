Govt urged to devise policies with industry’s input to overcome flood impact

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Prominent industrialist and trade leader Mian Abdul Rauf has urged the government to formulate economic and rehabilitation policies in consultation with the business community to mitigate the devastating impact of recent floods on industries and to ensure long-term sustainable growth.

Speaking to media representatives, he emphasized that the recent floods—particularly in Punjab—have caused severe disruption that requires immediate and coordinated response from the relevant authorities.

He assured full cooperation from the business community in the rehabilitation of flood victims and compensation for damages, adding that the closure of transport routes has already disrupted the industrial supply chain. He warned that future agricultural losses could further lead to shortages of raw materials, demanding swift government intervention to keep industrial operations running.

Despite the rising cost of doing business, Mian Abdul Rauf noted that Pakistani industrialists have managed to maintain their foothold in both local and global markets. However, the recent hike in electricity and fuel prices has increased production costs and made it difficult for exporters to remain competitive internationally.

He praised the government’s recent diplomatic efforts in improving ties with the United States and other countries, calling it an opportunity to boost exports. “Increased exports will bring valuable foreign exchange and create employment opportunities for our youth,” he added.

Calling for urgent reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and related institutions, he stressed the need for structured consultations with industrialists to introduce business-friendly policies that enhance tax compliance and revenue generation.

On the environmental front, Rauf appealed to the government to assist industries in tackling pollution. He proposed the installation of large-scale water treatment plants with public-private collaboration, stating that many industrialists are willing to contribute.

He also emphasized that providing an uninterrupted gas supply to industries would significantly reduce dependence on coal, contributing to environmental sustainability.