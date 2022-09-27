UrduPoint.com

G&S Medcure To Launch Project In Rashakai SEZ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM

G&S Medcure to launch project in Rashakai SEZ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A leading multinational company G&S Medcure (Pvt.) Limited is going to launch its project in Rashakai Special Economic Zone in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZMC).

With more than 40 years of experience in Saudi Arabia in various sectors such as Energy, Power, and Health sectors, is entering Pakistan's market to start their operations, said an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) here on Tuesday.

He said that the company chose Rashakai SEZ, the premier China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish their state of art unit.

They plan to kick off their construction work on the project during the current Calendar year.

The Group, in its initial phase, was planning to invest around PKR 250 millions in this project and looking forward to bring more innovative ideas and expertise from developed countries which will not only enhance and reshape current market but also contribute towards Pakistani job market, and will impact favorably towards import substitution, for not only domestic, but export markets too.

