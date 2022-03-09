UrduPoint.com

Highway Nightmare: DR Congo's Export Route For High-value Metals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Highway nightmare: DR Congo's export route for high-value metals

The 27 tonnes of copper slabs are securely lashed down on the back of Omar Rachidi's tractor-trailer. Now all he has to do is drive the cargo to its destination.

But that's easier said than done

Lubumbashi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The 27 tonnes of copper slabs are securely lashed down on the back of Omar Rachidi's tractor-trailer. Now all he has to do is drive the cargo to its destination.

But that's easier said than done.

Two thousand kilometres (1,200 miles) of road lie between southeast DR Congo's mineral belt and the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam, from where the copper will be shipped to Asia.

And that highway is hard graft.

"Sometimes it takes two weeks to do the trip," says Rachidi, a 57-year-old Tanzanian, at the Chemaf metal processing plant at Lubumbashi in Haut-Katanga province.

"There are lots of queues, lots of tolls, lots of waiting at the border." The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world's biggest producer of cobalt -- the key ingredient in modern batteries -- and Africa's biggest producer of copper.

And the highway is the crucial but slender link in getting that wealth to market.

On Rachidi's truck, the copper plates, called cathodes, are loaded in bundles that weigh 2.3 tonnes a piece.

Each one is chained down "to prevent theft", says Chemaf's copper manager Eric Tshinkobo.

With copper reaching around $10,000 (9,200 Euros) a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, the vehicle is thus hauling a load worth more than a quarter of a million Dollars.

"Robbers attack us, especially on the road that goes around Lubumbashi," says Katema.

Jacob Daoudi, 45, another Tanzanian trucker who is hauling 30 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide, says the 80 kilometres (50 miles) to the Zambian border is fraught with risk.

"Bandits attack us, they rip the tarps, they grab our money," he says.

Attacks have become so bad that more and more trucking companies use a system of advance payment to cover road tolls on the DR Congo part of the trip, rather than have truckers carry a large amount of cash.

Six toll stations dot the 400 kilometres on National Highway 1 from Kolwezi in neighbouring Lualaba province, to Kasumbalesa, on the border with Zambia.

The queues there are notorious.

The tolls "impede traffic flow and profitability," said Lambert Tshisueka Mutondo, president of the federation of international freight companies in Haut-Katanga.

He wants more police patrols to dissuade robbers and for the number of toll stations to be halved.

Trucks pay about $500 to cover the 400 kilometres, which makes the cost of a return trip to Dar es Salaam rise to $1,000 in tolls alone.

The money goes to a Chinese firm that under a contract with the state builds and maintains roads -- an arrangement that routinely draws flak.

National Highway 1 is smooth and tarmacked, which makes it a relative pleasure to drive on compared with DR Congo's typically pot-holed roads.

But it has only two lanes, each flowing in the opposite direction -- the country still has no motorway.

At Kanyaka, halfway between Lubumbashi and the Zambian border, more than 200 trucks are waiting to get through a toll booth.

Truckers say driving in Zambia and Tanzania is far from perfect, but the tolls there are far lower than in DR Congo and queues and paperwork less onerous.

"There are hassles all the time in Congo," says Maniasi Djuma Makweba, 50, heading for Dar with 35 tonnes of cobalt he loaded at Tenke Fungurume Mining SA, located in the heart of the mineral belt.

Like other drivers, he complains about the thieves, but also about the security forces.

"When you go to the police to declare a robbery, they start by wanting to shake you down" for a bribe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Attack World Police Motorway China Road Vehicle Robbery Traffic Cobalt Kolwezi Lubumbashi Dar Es Salaam Tanzania Zambia Congo London Metal Exchange Money Border Market All From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

First government in history which contrary to trad ..

First government in history which contrary to tradition, demands from the allies ..

11 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan T ..

Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen

11 minutes ago
 No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headqua ..

No-trust-motion:PM Imran to visit MQM-P 's headquarters to seek their support

35 minutes ago
 Excise police seize 500 gram ice-drug, fake curren ..

Excise police seize 500 gram ice-drug, fake currency notes

1 minute ago
 Jumping IT bandwagon inevitable for economic devel ..

Jumping IT bandwagon inevitable for economic development, fulfill market needs: ..

1 minute ago
 Trade deficit, inflation on declining trend: Tarin ..

Trade deficit, inflation on declining trend: Tarin

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>