Hong Kong Share Losses Build At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong share losses build at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong extended losses in the first few minutes of business Wednesday as Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned of a weak economic outlook for the US economy, while traders also fret over the US-Iran standoff.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.50 percent, or 139.82 points, to 28,046.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.59 percent, or 17.45 points, to 2,964.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.57 percent, or 8.82 points, to 1,551.64.

