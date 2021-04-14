Hong Kong shares close higher 14 april 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Wednesday following a record-breaking close on Wall Street as attention turns to the release of corporate earnings

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Wednesday following a record-breaking close on Wall Street as attention turns to the release of corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.

42 percent, or 403.58 points, to 28,900.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.60 percent, or 20.25 points, to 3,416.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.41 percent, or 30.91 points, to 2,218.48.