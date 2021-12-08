UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Close Slightly Up

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

Hong Kong stocks close slightly up

Hong Kong shares finished slightly up Wednesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street

Hong Kong, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished slightly up Wednesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 percent, or 13.21 points, to 23,996.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.18 percent, or 42.48 points, to 3,637.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained by 1.77 percent, or 43.80 points, to 2,521.29.

