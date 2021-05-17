UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Gains

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street, extending a rally at the end of last week, though traders remain on edge over rising coronavirus numbers in parts of Asia

Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street, extending a rally at the end of last week, though traders remain on edge over rising coronavirus numbers in parts of Asia.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.59 percent, or 166.52 points, to 28,194.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.78 percent, or 27.24 points, to 3,517.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.15 percent, or 26.46 points, to 2,320.33.

