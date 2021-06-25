Hong Kong stocks finish week with a flourish

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Friday more than one percent higher, extending this week's rally to a third straight day following news that Joe Biden and lawmakers from both parties had agreed a huge US infrastructure deal that will give an extra boost to the world's biggest economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.40 percent, or 405.76 points, to 29,288.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.15 percent, or 40.91 points, to 3,607.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.11 percent, or 26.72 points, to 2,442.08.

