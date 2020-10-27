Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

Hong Kong shares closed Tuesday on a negative note following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

53 percent, or 131.59 points, to 24,787.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.20 points, to 3,254.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.45 percent, or 1.86 points, to 2,223.92.