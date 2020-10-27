UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Losses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

Hong Kong shares closed Tuesday on a negative note following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed Tuesday on a negative note following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

53 percent, or 131.59 points, to 24,787.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.20 points, to 3,254.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.45 percent, or 1.86 points, to 2,223.92.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

22 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Conducts Preventive Strikes on Azeri Borde ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

35 minutes ago

Akhtar Mengal arrives at Jati Umra to call on Mary ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.