Hong Kong Stocks Open Marginally Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks open marginally lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks inched down at the start of business Tuesday following the previous day's jump of more than one percent, with investors also on edge over the China-US trade talks and ongoing protests in the city.

The Hang Seng index dipped 9.77 points, to 26,671.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.17 percent, or 4.92 points, to 2,904.28 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.06 percent, or 0.91 points, to 1,618.10.

