Hong Kong Stocks Up At Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks up at open

Hong Kong, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning following the previous day's drop but investors remain on edge over warnings of a bubble in financial markets and the possibility of surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.53 percent, or 153.57 points, to 29,249.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 8.43 points, to 3,500.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.40 percent, or 9.43 points, to 2,323.33.

