UrduPoint.com

Hungary Demands Explanations From Ukraine, Brussels Over Druzhba Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 08:40 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Hungary is waiting for explanations from Ukraine and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen concerning reports on a possible stop of oil supplies from Russia to the European Union via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Last week, media reported that von der Leyen had offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to suspend the Druzhba pipeline, which transits Russian oil to Hungary among other EU countries, as part of the 11th package of sanctions against Moscow. The Financial Times later reported that the EU was considering expanding Russian oil embargo by cutting transit through Druzhba, adding that the European Commission refused to provide any comments.

"We have received no explanations concerning this from Kiev. I think this is an issue of such importance that the European Commission's president should personally present explanations as energy security is a question of sovereignty," Szijjarto told Hungarian radio station Kossuth.

If someone attempts to make a secure energy supply impossible for a country, it can be considered an infringement on the country's sovereignty, he explained.

International treaties guarantee Hungary transit oil supplies from Ukraine, the minister said, going on to accuse Ukraine and Croatia of taking advantage of conflict to raise the transit fee by five to six times.

