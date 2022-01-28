(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of International Business and Professional Corporation (IBPC) of UK led by its Founding Chairman Choudhry Rizwan Sulehria on Friday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed options with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI to organize a single country exhibition of Pakistan in UK to promote Pakistan's trade and exports in UK market.

Amir Mushtaq Khan Senior Vice Chairman, Asim Yousaf Secretary General, Manzoor Hussain, Yawar Faheem, Muhammad Iqbal, Sheikh Sohail, Naseem Mir and others were in the delegation. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Hamayun Kabir and others were also present at the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Rizwan Sulehria said that IBPC intended to display Pakistani products of various sectors from Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore and other cities in the Pakistani expo and said that ICCI members should also participate in that event to explore opportunities of business promotion.

He said that IBPC was striving to uplift the Pakistani business community around the globe including UK, USA, Gulf and European through training, networking and assisting them legally all around. He said that IBPC would also help the Pakistani business community to participate in different seminars, expos, events and meetings with multi-national businesses besides working for their excellence in the global market.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI thanked the IBPC delegation for visiting ICCI to interact with local business community.

He said that the UK was an important market for Pakistan and ICCI was ready to work with IBPC to promote Pakistan's trade and exports in that market.

He said that Pakistan needed more foreign investment to promote its economy and stressed that IBPC should also play a role to bring potential investors from the UK to Pakistan to explore joint ventures and investment in various sectors of its economy including CPEC.

He appreciated the idea of IBPC for organizing a single country exhibition of Pakistan and assured that ICCI would fully cooperate to make it successful.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan-UK bilateral trade was not reflective of the actual potential of both countries. They said that ICCI and IBPC should work together to promote business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to take bilateral trade volume to higher levels.