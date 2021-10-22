UrduPoint.com

ICCI Starts Tree Plantation Drive To Contribute For Clean And Green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Shakeel Munir on Friday started tree plantation drive by planting a 'Moringa' sapling in Sihala Flour Mill, Industrial Area, Islamabad to support the PM's vision of promoting clean and green Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that promoting healthy environment was key preference of ICCI and Chamber had launched a 'Go Green Drive' to plant maximum trees in the Federal capital, said a press release issued here.

He stressed upon the business community to plant more trees in commercial centres and industrial areas to support the PM's target of planting 10 billion trees in his term.

The president said that just around 5 percent land area of Pakistan was under forest while the global average ratio of forest cover was over 30 percent.

Therefore, it was very important for Pakistan to plant maximum trees to enhance forestation and promote a healthy environment.

He said that proper care should also be taken of planted trees as the survival rate of plants was almost 50 percent due to various factors including damage to the plants by animals and termite.

Chairman, Founder Group, Mian Akram Farid said that more and more trees would be planted in Islamabad to make it a greener city of the country.

He also appealed to the business community, other organizations and the members of civil society to take active part in the tree plantation campaign and plant maximum saplings to make Islamabad a greener and beautiful city of the country.

Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Faheem Khan, Chairman Founder Group, Mian Akram Farid, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Shaukat Masud, Abdul Rehman Khan, Karim Aziz Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed, Omais Khattak, Shaukat Hayat Khan, Mehmood Ahmed Warraich and others were also present.

