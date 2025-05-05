Iftikhar Ali calls for peace over conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Founder Chairman Pak-US business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday underscored the imperative of prioritizing peace over conflict and emphasized the urgent need for reconciliation in today's volatile world.

Malik’s message pivots on redefining strength not through dominance but through reconciliation, said a news release.

"Let us not be architects of ashes, for war writes epitaphs in the ruins of nations. True strength lies in the ink of conciliation, the parchment of dialogues, and the signatures of shared humanity. Only then do we plant a forest of peace for generations yet unborn," he said.

His words come at a critical time when global conflicts, regional tensions, and internal strife continue to threaten the stability and prosperity of nations.

Stressing that war only brings destruction and endless cycles of suffering, he urged Indian leaders to seek solutions through mutual respect, dialogue, and diplomacy.

Malik highlighted how history has repeatedly shown the catastrophic consequences of warfare, not only destroying infrastructures but also tearing apart the social and moral fabrics of societies.

"Victory in war is hollow when it leaves only graves behind," Malik noted.

Instead, he advocated for dialogue as the ultimate expression of strength — a tool that binds humanity together beyond borders, ideologies, and differences.

Through his epoch-making message, Iftikhar Ali reminded the Indians that real progress and security lie not in military might but in our collective ability to resolve conflicts amicably.

The “ink of conciliation” and “parchment of dialogues” symbolize diplomacy and collaborative problem-solving, while “signatures of shared humanity” stress wisdom and tolerance amid diversity.

By advocating for a “forest of peace,” he envisions a legacy of stability for future generations.

Malik urged South Asian leaders to choose empathy over ego, recognizing that true prosperity lies in wisdom. By embracing dialogue and shared humanity, the region can cultivate resilience, ensuring that coming generations inherit not ashes, but a thriving forest of peace and possibility.