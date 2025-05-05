Open Menu

Iftikhar Ali Calls For Peace Over Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Iftikhar Ali calls for peace over conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Founder Chairman Pak-US business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday underscored the imperative of prioritizing peace over conflict and emphasized the urgent need for reconciliation in today's volatile world.

Malik’s message pivots on redefining strength not through dominance but through reconciliation, said a news release.

"Let us not be architects of ashes, for war writes epitaphs in the ruins of nations. True strength lies in the ink of conciliation, the parchment of dialogues, and the signatures of shared humanity. Only then do we plant a forest of peace for generations yet unborn," he said.

His words come at a critical time when global conflicts, regional tensions, and internal strife continue to threaten the stability and prosperity of nations.

Stressing that war only brings destruction and endless cycles of suffering, he urged Indian leaders to seek solutions through mutual respect, dialogue, and diplomacy.

Malik highlighted how history has repeatedly shown the catastrophic consequences of warfare, not only destroying infrastructures but also tearing apart the social and moral fabrics of societies.

"Victory in war is hollow when it leaves only graves behind," Malik noted.

Instead, he advocated for dialogue as the ultimate expression of strength — a tool that binds humanity together beyond borders, ideologies, and differences.

Through his epoch-making message, Iftikhar Ali reminded the Indians that real progress and security lie not in military might but in our collective ability to resolve conflicts amicably.

The “ink of conciliation” and “parchment of dialogues” symbolize diplomacy and collaborative problem-solving, while “signatures of shared humanity” stress wisdom and tolerance amid diversity.

By advocating for a “forest of peace,” he envisions a legacy of stability for future generations.

Malik urged South Asian leaders to choose empathy over ego, recognizing that true prosperity lies in wisdom. By embracing dialogue and shared humanity, the region can cultivate resilience, ensuring that coming generations inherit not ashes, but a thriving forest of peace and possibility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

13 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

3 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

3 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

4 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business