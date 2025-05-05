Open Menu

NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 12:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 279.83 282.86

GBP 375.95371.49

EUR 320.64 316.88

JPY 1.9613 1.9383

SAR 75.40 74.52

AED 77.01 76.

62

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3315

LIBOR 3M 4.2605

LIBOR 6M 4.0828

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.55278.18275.26272.81270.09 267.31264.80

EUR317.16315.96 313.22311.06 308.58 305.96 303.67

GBP371.51369.71 365.86362.65359.09355.44 352.13

