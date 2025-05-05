NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 279.83 282.86
GBP 375.95371.49
EUR 320.64 316.88
JPY 1.9613 1.9383
SAR 75.40 74.52
AED 77.01 76.
62
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3315
LIBOR 3M 4.2605
LIBOR 6M 4.0828
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.55278.18275.26272.81270.09 267.31264.80
EUR317.16315.96 313.22311.06 308.58 305.96 303.67
GBP371.51369.71 365.86362.65359.09355.44 352.13
