Pakistan Plans High-level Trade Engagement With Japan Amid Growing Bilateral Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a key meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi on Monday, focusing on strengthening trade relations and addressing long-standing tariff issues.
During the meeting, the minister proposed holding a dedicated Pakistan-Japan Business Forum to enhance bilateral commercial ties, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Minister Kamal emphasized the urgent need to boost Pakistan’s exports to Japan, which have remained stagnant and are significantly lower than imports.
In FY 2023-24, bilateral trade stood at $1.33 billion, with Pakistan exporting only $194 million worth of goods to Japan, compared to $1.137 billion in imports.
Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul advocated for entering into a bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Japan to ensure fair competition and balanced tariffs.
He pointed out that Pakistan faces higher tariff barriers compared to other countries in the region, limiting its competitiveness in the Japanese market. Under Japan’s Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), Pakistan’s textile exports face an average tariff of 5.
36%, while leather products are subject to an average tariff of 16% under Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQs).
The Ambassador of Japan,Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, welcomed the proposal for a Business Forum and acknowledged Pakistan’s concerns regarding high tariffs, assuring that these issues will be addressed.
He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment.
Minister Kamal also stressed the importance of easing business travel through multiple-entry visas and encouraged Japanese investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s textile, leather, surgical, and seafood sectors. He noted that Pakistan’s pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025, where it is participating in a Type-C pavilion, has received strong international appreciation.
Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador and representatives of Japanese companies, to discuss trade and investment opportunities and promote closer economic cooperation.
This renewed diplomatic outreach reflects Pakistan’s commitment to diversifying its export markets and securing more equitable trade arrangements with key global partners.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan plans high-level trade engagement with Japan amid growing bilateral concerns5 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Ali calls for peace over conflict15 minutes ago
-
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc25 minutes ago
-
Services exports increase by 9.69% during Jul-Mar3 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 23.5 billion in Islamic investment, by start of 4th quarter of current FY, 20253 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi5 hours ago
-
Bank Rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 20258 hours ago
-
PCC positions Pakistan as rising force in global crypto diplomacy in just 50 days21 hours ago
-
President IIA, demands land for establishing Islamabad Industrial Zone22 hours ago
-
LCCI urges govt to address cement dealers' concerns1 day ago