UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IfW Kiel Raises German GDP Growth Forecast To 3.9 Pct In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

IfW Kiel raises German GDP growth forecast to 3.9 pct in 2021

Germany's economy is headed for a "self-sustained recovery," the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) said on Thursday, predicting that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) would rise by 3.9 percent in 2021

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany's economy is headed for a "self-sustained recovery," the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) said on Thursday, predicting that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) would rise by 3.9 percent in 2021.

The German economy is "recovering strongly" and would likely return to its pre-crisis level during the third quarter of this year, IfW Kiel said. For 2022, the institute continues to expect GDP to grow by 4.8 percent.

"The steam pressure in the German economy is high," said Stefan Kooths, head of forecasting at IfW Kiel, in a statement.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is receding, trade and services requiring a high degree of contact should "benefit from a strengthening of private consumer spending," which is expected to increase by 2.

4 percent in 2021 and by 8.2 percent in 2022, according to the institute.

Despite the record-high level of new orders, the recovery of Germany's manufacturing industry is "currently hampered by supply bottlenecks," IfW Kiel noted. Further economic momentum from this sector is not expected until the end of the current year.

"Demand, additionally fueled by pent-up purchasing power and government stimulus programs, is meeting supply constraints due to supply-side frictions," Kooths said, adding that "all in all, the signs are pointing to a strong expansion."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World German Germany Kiel All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session begins to pres ..

1 minute ago

11 accused arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

1 minute ago

'Khuli Kutchery' held at CPO office

1 minute ago

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

22 minutes ago

Indonesia carrier Garuda's shares halted over bond ..

1 minute ago

Cheques distributed among winners of Punjab Talent ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.