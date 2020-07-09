UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF May Further Downgrade Projections For Global Economy - Managing Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

IMF May Further Downgrade Projections for Global Economy - Managing Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may further downgrade its projections for the global economy that it expects today to contract by 3 percent in 2020, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"Just in January we were projecting 160 countries to have positive per capita income and just about 3 percent growth for the world economy. Today, we are projecting 170 countries to have negative per capita income and the global economy to shrink by 3 percent," Georgieva told the BBC. "As we revise projections in a couple of weeks from what we see from incoming data for quite a number of countries, there may be even a further downgrade.

"

Georgieva said the situation appears to be worsening due to the increasing number of novel coronavirus infections in some parts of the world, posing uncertainty about the global economy.

"We simply do not yet know what is going to happen with this virus and how the pandemic will evolve," Georgieva said.

In its June World Economic Outlook, the IMF said projected global growth to be -4.9 percent in 2020, 1.9 percentage points below the April forecast. In 2021, economic growth is projected to strengthen to 5.4 percent, which is 0.4 percent lower than the April forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World January April May June 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

2 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Afghan Forces Kill 20 Taliban Members in Retaliato ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.