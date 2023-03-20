UrduPoint.com

IMF To Approve 2.9-bln-USD Bailout Package For Sri Lanka: Central Bank Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 07:18 PM

IMF to approve 2.9-bln-USD bailout package for Sri Lanka: central bank governor

Sri Lankan central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told media on Sunday that the country's "dollar crisis" is over, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to approve a 2.9 billion U.S. dollar bailout package for the country on Monday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Sri Lankan central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told media on Sunday that the country's "dollar crisis" is over, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to approve a 2.9 billion U.S. dollar bailout package for the country on Monday.

He said Sri Lanka will hence has adequate foreign reserves for imports for essential sectors, adding that the IMF package will boost investor sentiment and enhance the country's access to more foreign funds and investments.

The IMF package will include budgetary support to Sri Lanka's government, which is a new element in IMF lending, he said.

Sri Lanka started related negotiations with the international lender in 2022 after the South Asian country was hit by a severe economic crisis.

