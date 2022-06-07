UrduPoint.com

Implementation Of Providing Cheap Electricity To Textile Sector Hailed

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday hailed the role of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah in implementation of the Economic Coordination Committee decision of providing cheap electricity to textile sector.

Talking to a delegation of young educated women led by Ambreen Noor from Depalpur district Okara, he said the ECC in principle had approved for providing cheap electricity and gas to textile industry to boost exports but Federal board Revenue didn't implement in time without any plausible reason that caused immense loss to national kitty besides hitting the exports targets in this period.

He said textile sector approached FTO Advisor Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Warraich who summoned FBR senior officials for not honouring ECC decision.

FBR pleaded that ECC decision was conditional subject to submission of APTMA recommendations.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that FTO taking strong exception to the negligence of FBR where genuine case was stuck up despite the completion of all codal formalities directed the FBR to implement the ECC decision forthwith rejecting their point of views besides terming the extraordinary delay as mismanagement.

He said finally, intervention of FTO prevailed and FBR issued notification in this regard which will also apply to such identical all applications.

He said entire business community is proud of the meritorious services being rendered by FTO in mitigating the sufferings of tax payers without acquiring the service of any lawyer within sixty days.

