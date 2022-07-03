UrduPoint.com

Imran's Public Meeting Against Himself: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Imran's public meeting against himself: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's public meeting was against himself

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's public meeting was against himself.

Reacting to the PTI's public meeting here he said that today, country's circumstances were due to Imran's incompetence and corrupt government.

He said the gas deal was not done on time due to which power plants had been shut down.

Ahsan said that worst inflation was left by the previous government, which put the economy into debts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Gas Government

Recent Stories

Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in Wimbledon blockbuste ..

Tsitsipas takes on Kyrgios in Wimbledon blockbuster

4 minutes ago
 England v India 5th Test scoreboard

England v India 5th Test scoreboard

25 minutes ago
 Mortara reclaims Formula E lead with Marrakesh win ..

Mortara reclaims Formula E lead with Marrakesh win

25 minutes ago
 'Second life' Jakobsen in Tour second stage triump ..

'Second life' Jakobsen in Tour second stage triumph

26 minutes ago
 Swiatek's 37-match winning streak ends at Wimbledo ..

Swiatek's 37-match winning streak ends at Wimbledon

26 minutes ago
 CM lifts ban of markets closure at 9 pm until Eid

CM lifts ban of markets closure at 9 pm until Eid

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.