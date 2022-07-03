(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's public meeting was against himself

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's public meeting was against himself.

Reacting to the PTI's public meeting here he said that today, country's circumstances were due to Imran's incompetence and corrupt government.

He said the gas deal was not done on time due to which power plants had been shut down.

Ahsan said that worst inflation was left by the previous government, which put the economy into debts.