UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Economy Expected To Grow By Over 10% In 2021 - Foreign Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:37 AM

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 2021 - Foreign Secretary

India's economy is estimated to grow by more than 10 percent this year, per an International Monetary Fund assessment, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) India's economy is estimated to grow by more than 10 percent this year, per an International Monetary Fund assessment, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

"COVID has been a major impediment in terms of economic growth of both of our economies ... But we are looking at a very significant recovery.

According to the IMF, the Indian economy will grow by over 10 percent this year, " Shringla said at the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, adding that the country intends to take its rightful place as the fastest-growing emerging economy in the world.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, weakening their economies in the process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India IMF World Moscow Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

1 hour ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

1 hour ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With ..

4 minutes ago

Rush Limbaugh, Influential US Radio Show Host, Die ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.