MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) India's economy is estimated to grow by more than 10 percent this year, per an International Monetary Fund assessment, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

"COVID has been a major impediment in terms of economic growth of both of our economies ... But we are looking at a very significant recovery.

According to the IMF, the Indian economy will grow by over 10 percent this year, " Shringla said at the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, adding that the country intends to take its rightful place as the fastest-growing emerging economy in the world.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, weakening their economies in the process.