Indonesian productivity experts appreciates Pakistan productivity drive

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Indonesian productivity experts on Friday declared the industrial and economic productivity drive in Pakistan as important for good and economic sustainable development. The potential of industrial and economic development in Pakistan is high, in which industrial productivity is extremely important, and Pakistan can become economically strong through this, senior official from Ministry of Manpower from Indonesia and Productivity master trainer Abdul Hafid told APP here.

Productivity master trainers Abdul Hafid, Arif Fianto and Yohan Petmata, who came to Pakistan on the invitation of the National Productivity Organization said that Productivity training in Pakistan was a good step which should be continued.� Productivity master trainer Abdul Hafid said that Association of SouthEast Asian Nation (ASEAN) countries had achieved economic miracles only by working on industrial productivity.� Abdul Hafid said that modern transformation of Indonesia was possible only with the productivity drive from the government.�Indonesia is a $1trillion economy today and in 100 years of its independence, by 1945, Indonesia will be among the 10 largest economies in the world, he said.

The Indonesian expert said that Pakistan had a good industrial base and by working on energy productivity, energy could be saved and revenue could also be increased.� He said that modern technology and machinery are essential for productivity, without which productivity cannot be imagined.

He said that cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia is indispensable for industrial productivity and both countries can benefit from each other's experiences.

Abdul Hafid further said that Productivity Organization in Pakistan is associated with the Ministry of Industry, while in Indonesia it is managed by the Ministry of Manpower.

� He said that labor productivity is very important in industrial and economic development, which needs more work in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Arif Fianto of the Ministry of Manpower said that the capacity building training should run in a better manner in terms of productivity in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Productivity expert Yohan Permata said that Pakistan has full potential for industrial development. Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Faad Waheed here on Friday praised the Asian Productivity Organization's (APO) role in Asia-Pacific's development while emphasizing the need to renew our commitment to inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth.

He said while addressing the closing ceremony of a five-day training program on "Assessor of the Productivity Specialist Certification Program", and welcomed international delegates and expressed gratitude to APO and the National Productivity Organization (NPO) for addressing this crucial topic.

The National Productivity Organization (NPO), in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), in Tokyo, Japan has organized the training program.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faad Waheed highlighted the potential of working together with APO to find solutions to long-standing productivity challenges in Pakistan.

He said the program would help in promoting the cause of producing Certified Productivity Professionals in Pakistan to support and propagate the agenda of creating a productivity improvement culture in Pakistan.

He further said that to meet the current productivity challenges of Pakistan and to achieve sustainable productivity and economic growth, NPO Pakistan is closely working with APO Tokyo.