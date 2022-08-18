PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Industrialist Association Peshawar (IAP) has praised the efforts and role of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak for addressing their concerns regarding Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Property Tax and Town Administration.

In this connection, a delegation of the IAP comprising Malik Niaz, Adeel Rauf, Riaz Arshad, Harif Mufti, Saad Zahid, Farhad Asfandyar and Sajjad Haider called on the CEO KP-EZDMC the other day, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Chief Zone Management Fakher-i-Alam, Sufi Moshin and Zone manager IEP M.Rafiq from KP-EZDMC were also present.

After discussion, the delegation of IAP and CEO KP-EZDMC developed consensus on several issues and taking appropriate actions for their resolution.

The meeting decided that CEO would maintain an intense relationship of cooperation and synergy with the IAP.

The CEO presented a concept for enhancing and marketing Peshawar Industrial Estate as a brand. Under the concept the main road of the Industrial Estate Peshawar will be landscaped, improvement of the green and electronic billboards will be installed in the estate.

The meeting also agreed on installation of CCTV cameras for the surveillance of the industrial estate and using cutting-edge technology and improvement in security measures.

The meeting also decided the construction of a cafeteria for employees and laborers where they would be offered subsidized food. The meeting agreed on the upholding of the terms of references of the Management board to fixed issues and fill deficiencies.