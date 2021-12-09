UrduPoint.com

Iran Delegation To World Oil Forum Did Not Attend Due To COVID-19 Measures - Organizer

Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

Iran Delegation to World Oil Forum Did Not Attend Due to COVID-19 Measures - Organizer

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The delegation of Iran to the World Petroleum Congress did not come to the forum due to the COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the organizers of the event told Sputnik.

"Indeed, the whole Iranian delegation including the Deputy Minister of Oil had to reconsider their plans of visiting WPC due to COVID travel restrictions. This decision has nothing to do with the political aspect of the US-Iranian relationships," the organizers said on Wednesday.

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia was supposed to speak along with other members of the delegation at the ministerial meeting, which was canceled due to Zamaninia's absence.

The World Petroleum Congress - a premier forum for the world's national oil and gas companies and agencies - is taking place in Houston, Texas, amid ongoing fluctuations in the global energy market.

The next World Petroleum Congress will be held in Calgary, Canada from September 12-21, 2023, event organizers said.

